Two separate water rescues underway in Berrien County
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two water rescue efforts underway in Berrien County Friday morning.
Officials tell 16 News Now that they are searching for a 13-year-old girl at Warren Dunes.
They are also working to locate a 25-year-old man in New Buffalo, according to preliminary information.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Coast Guard in the recovery efforts.
The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter as part of the investigation.
These water rescues come after a drowning at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan Thursday night.
