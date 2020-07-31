Two separate water rescues underway in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two water rescue efforts underway in Berrien County Friday morning.

Officials tell 16 News Now that they are searching for a 13-year-old girl at Warren Dunes.

They are also working to locate a 25-year-old man in New Buffalo, according to preliminary information.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Coast Guard in the recovery efforts.

The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter as part of the investigation.

These water rescues come after a drowning at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan Thursday night.

