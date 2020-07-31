Advertisement

Two separate water rescues underway in Berrien County

Two boaters rescued in the Copper Country, after one falls overboard
Two boaters rescued in the Copper Country, after one falls overboard(MGN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two water rescue efforts underway in Berrien County Friday morning.

Officials tell 16 News Now that they are searching for a 13-year-old girl at Warren Dunes.

They are also working to locate a 25-year-old man in New Buffalo, according to preliminary information.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Coast Guard in the recovery efforts.

The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter as part of the investigation.

These water rescues come after a drowning at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Isaias upgraded in intensity overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Intense Hurricane Isaias moves towards the continental United States on Saturday.

News

Man drowns trying to save children in Berrien County

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 44-year-old man drowned trying to save his two children in Lake Michigan.

News

Pleasant, dry, comfortable finish to the month of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Rain-free conditions Friday before weekend showers arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

Friday is the last day for tent city at Doulos Chapel

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Friday is the last day for tent city at Doulos Chapel

AP

Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud

Updated: 9 hours ago
Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results.

Michigan

Michigan business owners struggling to keep up with reimposing restrictions

Updated: 14 hours ago
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed 161 executive orders since the pandemic, more than any other state.

News

PHM schools switch to e-learning, county creates guide for schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Thursday’s Parent’s Playbook has 16 News Now taking a closer look at the St. Joseph County Health Department’s matrix guide for re-opening schools.

News

When is a death calculated into coronavirus data?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph County health officials say a death will be included in coronavirus statistics if the virus contributes to the death.

News

River Valley Trail getting expansion

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The missing link in Michiana’s multi state hiking and biking trail system, is now under construction.