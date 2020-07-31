Advertisement

TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Television host Regis Philbin, who died last week at 88, has been buried at the University of Notre Dame following a private funeral service at his alma mater.

School spokesman Dennis Brown says Philbin was buried Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the school’s campus after the private service.

Brown says Philbin “is now resting in peace at Notre Dame.”

The South Bend Tribune reports that the genial television host and personality graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 and was an enthusiastic alum, often returning to the South Bend campus for football games, banquets, concerts and other events.

