Rosenthal earns 1st save since 2017, Royals beat Tigers 5-3

DETROIT (AP) - Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save since 2017 and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3, overcoming Miguel Cabrera’s first multihomer game since 2016.

Once a standout closer for St. Louis, Rosenthal has struggled with his health and his effectiveness in recent years, finishing 2019 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with the Nationals and Tigers.

When he retired JaCoby Jones on a grounder to end the game, he gave his glove a little celebratory tap.

The Royals have scored 25 of their 31 runs this year in the first five innings, but this time their offense came through late, with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

7/30/2020 10:12:16 PM (GMT -4:00)