Pleasant, dry, comfortable finish to the month of July

TODAY:

Pleasant and comfortable for the end of this week! Temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with a nice breeze from the east. Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions into the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Cool and comfortable. Clear skies. Dry.

TOMORROW:

Saturday brings more of the same. Beautiful weather to start with highs reaching the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies give way to afternoon cloud cover. Showers move in from the south, affecting Michiana after 4pm. Rain more likely into the day Sunday.

