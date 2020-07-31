Advertisement

‘No margin for error’ against coronavirus, warn county health officials

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County health officials are warning that we have no margin for error when it comes to the coronavirus.

Mayor James Mueller and Dr. Mark Fox of the health department held a news conference today..

The mayor says the county needs to tighten its protective measures against coronavirus so kids can safely go back to school.

“What happened in the south, the national health experts are worried could be coming to the Midwest so that’s why Indy has acted, and that’s why we will continue to work with the team here and our health officials to see what we might need to do to tighten this up more and get these numbers down, because ultimately kids gotta go back to school. We can’t go a year and a half without kids going to school, but we need to do so in the most responsible and safest way possible,” the mayor said.

And tomorrow, a community rally is taking place to help local kids get ready for school.

It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Howard Park.

Masks will be required for everyone over the age of two.

