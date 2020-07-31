Advertisement

Michigan reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases

There have been at least 6,199 deaths and 81,621 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,199 deaths and 81,621 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8 new coronavirus deaths and 734 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 6,199 deaths and 81,621 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today's new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 1,041 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 64 deaths and 1,333 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 9 deaths and 284 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 549 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: seconds ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Summer road trip? Quarantines are crimping some US travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.