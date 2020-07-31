Michigan reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8 new coronavirus deaths and 734 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 6,199 deaths and 81,621 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today's new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 1,041 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 64 deaths and 1,333 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 9 deaths and 284 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 549 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.