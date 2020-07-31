Man drowns trying to save children in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 44-year-old man drowned trying to save his two children in Lake Michigan.

Public Safety officers say the incident happened in the waters off Lions Park Beach on Thursday night.

The man’s 17-year-old and 12-year-old were rescued safely.

The Lakeville man was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says this was one of several water rescues on Thursday night.

