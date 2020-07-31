Lube-a-Thon donates proceeds to Hospice Foundation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Your car is sure to feel good after getting an oil change, so why not do something to make yourself feel good too.

Tom's Car Care Center in South Bend is hosting their 15th annual Lube-a-Thon to raise money for the Hospice Foundation.

Instead of paying for an oil change, your payment goes directly to the foundation to help fund services for their patients.

Over the years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $70,000.

“We change oil in as many cars as we can today. The highest amount we’ve ever done is 222 on this day, so we push through as many cars as we can. You make a minimum donation for the Center for Hospice Care of $35 and we’re changing the oil for free,” said Dennis Zmyslo, who owns Tom’s Car Care Center.

There are also vendors standing by as you wait for your car service.

There’s still two hours left to stop by.

