Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 912 new cases on Friday.

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.

At least 2,765 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 66,154 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,015 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,521 cases and 76 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 800 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 796 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 732 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 536 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 156 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 134 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.