Advertisement

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 912 new cases on Friday.

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.

At least 2,765 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 66,154 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,015 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,521 cases and 76 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 800 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 796 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 732 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 536 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 156 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 134 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Summer road trip? Quarantines are crimping some US travelers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

Parent's Playbook

Elkhart Co. schools should open for in-person instruction, health officer says

Updated: 3 hours ago
Elkhart County schools should open for in-person instruction, according to a recommendation from Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz, MD.

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Coronavirus

A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.