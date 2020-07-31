Advertisement

Hurricane Isaias upgraded in intensity overnight

The Category 1 storm likely to reach Category 2 status
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaias has officially strengthened into a hurricane. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system intensified from a Tropical Storm to a Hurricane overnight Thursday into Friday.

At midnight, the hurricane was near the southernmost island in the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

Isaias hit the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico Thursday with torrential rain. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Bahamas.

Heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides will affect Turks and Caicos.

Tropical Storm force winds are possible with heavy rainfall along the eastern coast of Florida beginning Saturday.

There will be little to no rainfall as a result of Isaias in Michiana.

