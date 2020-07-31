Advertisement

Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud

Voting rights activists and the state were ready to square off Monday morning in a two week federal trial when an eleventh hour settlement was reached.
Jul. 30, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results.

The public might not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s because mail ballots take longer to count because of security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.

Democrats are worried that President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric against mail voting is designed to take advantage of this delay in the instance of a close race or even his defeat.

