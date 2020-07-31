Advertisement

Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

Authorities say a convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago officers outside a police station.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago officers outside a police station.

Police say Lovelle Jordan, a carjacking suspect, was being led into the station on the city’s northwest side on Thursday when he shot at police, who returned fire and wounded him.

Charges were announced Friday. Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said police handcuffed Jordan’s hands behind his back when he was arrested but he apparently was able to move his hands to the front while being transported to the station.

