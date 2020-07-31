Body of 13-year-old recovered after being reported missing at Warren Dunes

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The body of a 13-year-old girl has been recovered after she was reported missing while in the water at Warren Dunes State Park.

Police say the victim is from Otsego, Michigan. Her name has not been released.

First responders were called around 9 p.m. Thursday and searched until it became dark.

The search resumed Friday morning.

At around 12:36 p.m., the Chikaming Township Police Department learned that a body had washed up on the shoreline near Pier Street beach in Lakeside, Michigan.

Officers confirmed that this was the missing 13-year-old from Warren Dunes.

From the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office:

On Thursday July 30, 2020 at approximately 8:57 PM first responders were called to the Warren Dunes State Park for a water rescue involving a 13 year old female that was missing and last seen in the water. First Responders and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search for the victim but were unable to locate the female in the water. The search was suspended after dark and resumed the following morning.

On Friday July 31, 2020, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team along with the Lake Township Fire Department and Great Lakes Drone Company resumed the search for the 13 year old female. At approximately 12:36 PM Chikaming Township Police Department received information of a body that had washed up on the shoreline near Pier Street beach in Lakeside Michigan. Responding Officers were able to confirm this was the missing 13 year old female from Warrant Dunes State Park. Chikaming Township Fired Department was able to recover the body with the assistance of the Lake Township Fire Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team.

VICTIM:

A 13 year old female from Otsego Michigan. The name is not being released do the age of the victim.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic event.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.