Body found, South Bend Metro Homicide investigating

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Metro Homicide is investigating after a body was found in an alley this morning.

This happened in the 1400 block of Marine Street.

Officials found the body of 33-year-old Derek Dekker.

Officials are worried that Dekker might have died somewhere else and was later dumped here.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

