Big Sandy replacing Art Van Furniture Store

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Art Van Furniture Stores were forced to close down—including their location in Mishawaka.

However, the former owners are reopening with Big Sandy Superstores.

Not only will this bring their services back to the community, but about 30 employees were able to keep their jobs, including some employees who have worked there for more than 15 years.

“I’ve been friends of the CEO for Big Sandy for probably 30-40 years. So when this whole thing started happening I called them up and said there’s 20 franchises from Art Van that might be interested in talking to you. He’s mostly interested in doing things right so he said, ‘I won’t do 20 but who do you think I’d work well with?’ I was obviously one of them since it was my list,” said Big Sandy franchise owner Tom Eslinger.

They plan on officially reopening as Big Sandy with a grand opening on Aug. 21.

