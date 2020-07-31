17th annual LOGAN’s Run goes virtual

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Grab your water bottle and lace up your shoes because the 17th annual LOGAN's Run kicks off Saturday, August 1st.

The race will be virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Participants have the entire month of August to complete a 5K, 10K, or a 1-mile fun walk.

The race costs $25 and T-shirts cost $15.

"Lace up your shoes and get outside and start to run," said Jamie McGraw, the race director.

The money raised will go to the LOGAN Center and their mission.

“This year, the need’s greater than ever,” said President & CEO Matt Harrington. “Because of all the different expenses and reduced revenues related to COVID-19, we’ve got to continue to fundraise and ask the community to support us.”

For more information or to register for LOGAN’s Run, click here.