White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11

CLEVELAND (AP) - Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning _ three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand _ to give the White Sox a 4-0 win over the Indians.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac shut out the White Sox for eight innings and struck out a career-high 11.

But Hand couldn’t keep the White Sox off the board in the ninth. Chicago rookie Luis Robert had a two-run single in the inning as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.

7/29/2020 10:10:06 PM (GMT -4:00)