When is a death calculated into coronavirus data?

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, we're digging deeper into when a death is calculated into coronavirus data. St. Joseph County health officials say a death will be included in coronavirus statistics if the virus contributes to the death.

For example, if someone with COVID-19 has a heart attack, provoked by the virus, while driving and dies, their death could be included in the coronavirus death toll. However, if someone with COVID-19 crashes their car and dies as a result of distracted driving, it would not be included. Director of health education, Robin Vida, says the most accurate numbers are being reported by local resources.

“We’re at the mercy of people reporting and whether test results are lacking,” Vida said. “When it comes down to understanding and trusting information, I would always encourage you to trust local leaders. No one knows your community better than those living in your community.”

