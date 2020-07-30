Advertisement

Warm and dry weekend ahead of some major changes in the forecast

Friday will feature warm temperatures near 80 and dry conditions. Much of the same for Saturday with more peaks of sunshine. Then we have some major changes in the 10 day forecast that some may really be looking forward too.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A change of pace Thursday where clouds were present over much of Michiana all day. This kept us in the low 80s for highs and some of us even saw a few sprinkles. Overnight we will drop into the lower 60s as some of the clouds will be hanging around the region. A sprinkle early this evening is possible but then things dry out as the main areas of rain stay to the South.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again. We will remain dry through at least the first half of the weekend. Temperatures also remain constant near 80 until Monday. A little bit of a cooler air mass moves in and brings the chance for some showers with it. The system will move our way Sunday afternoon and then stick around bring the chance for showers and a rumble of thunder through Tuesday morning. Temperature for the middle of next week look to drop into the mid to upper 70s. A nice cool off in store after the heat and humidity the past few weeks.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds hanging around, but we remain dry! A more refreshing air mass on the way in making it feel comfortable. Low of 60

FRIDAY: A warm afternoon on tap with clouds and peaks of sun. Lower dewpoints making it feel very comfortable! High 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another refreshing night. Partly cloudy and feeling comfortable. Low of 60.

SATURDAY: Warm with some sunshine. Our cooldown begins on Sunday! High of 82.

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Thursday PM Weather

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

A little muggy Thursday with temperatures near normal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Temperatures near normal as we head into August.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast 7-30-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Temperatures near normal as we head into August.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias barreling towards the Floridian coast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous Tropical Storm Isaias could impact the US mainland into the first weekend of August.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias WNDU Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 7-30-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Isaias tracks through the Caribbean Thursday morning.

Forecast

Coolest 10 day forecast since May

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NO 90s IN SIGHT! Our coolest period of the summer (so far) is coming our way for much of next week. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s are expected. We also have a better chance to get some rain before the cool air arrives Sunday into Monday...and again later in the week. In the mean time, today was more humid than expected, but the drier air moves back in overnight, Thursday and Friday. The front bringing the more comfortable air will cause a few spotty showers tonight...but most of us will probably stay dry. Still a slight chance for a shower in southern areas on Thursday...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT

News

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front settles over Michiana

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Higher levels of humidity Wednesday with a few scattered showers on the radar.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 7-29-2020

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT
Higher levels of humidity Wednesday with a few scattered showers on the radar.

Forecast

More comfortable for a while

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NOT AS MUCH HEAT... We've had a very warm summer so far, but it looks like we're going to be more comfortable, and even a bit cool at times, over the next week to 10 days. That's the first time since May I've been able to say that. Early to mid next week will be coolest period. The rest of this week will be warm, but definitely a whole lot less humid than recently. The weekend will feel very nice as well, right before the coolest air arrives. As for rain, no good chances, unfortunately. We have a chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Wednesday night, then another chance for a thunderstorm Sunday or Monday...