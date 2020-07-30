Warm and dry weekend ahead of some major changes in the forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A change of pace Thursday where clouds were present over much of Michiana all day. This kept us in the low 80s for highs and some of us even saw a few sprinkles. Overnight we will drop into the lower 60s as some of the clouds will be hanging around the region. A sprinkle early this evening is possible but then things dry out as the main areas of rain stay to the South.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again. We will remain dry through at least the first half of the weekend. Temperatures also remain constant near 80 until Monday. A little bit of a cooler air mass moves in and brings the chance for some showers with it. The system will move our way Sunday afternoon and then stick around bring the chance for showers and a rumble of thunder through Tuesday morning. Temperature for the middle of next week look to drop into the mid to upper 70s. A nice cool off in store after the heat and humidity the past few weeks.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds hanging around, but we remain dry! A more refreshing air mass on the way in making it feel comfortable. Low of 60

FRIDAY: A warm afternoon on tap with clouds and peaks of sun. Lower dewpoints making it feel very comfortable! High 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another refreshing night. Partly cloudy and feeling comfortable. Low of 60.

SATURDAY: Warm with some sunshine. Our cooldown begins on Sunday! High of 82.

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: 0.00″

