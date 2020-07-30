Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias barreling towards the Floridian coast

Sustained winds of 60mph as of 8am Thursday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Newly-formed Tropical Storm Isaias is directly impacting the Caribbean.

Heavy rain and extensive power outages in Puerto Rico are expected to affect the Dominican Republic and Haiti today. As of 8am Thursday, the path of this storm appears to be eyeing the US mainland by the weekend, targeting the Floridian coast.

Potential life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are also expected in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Virgin Islands, and into the Bahamas. Tropical Storm Isaias currently packs sustained winds up to 60mph and stronger gusts.

The track of Isaias is still surrounded by uncertainty, so your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the situation closely.

