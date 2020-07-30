Tigers rally from early deficit, beat Royals 5-4

DETROIT (AP) - JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Detroit’s bullpen came through again in a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

A night after pitching six scoreless innings in a win over the Royals, the Tigers’ relievers blanked Kansas City for four.

Detroit rallied from a 4-0 deficit thanks in large part to Jones, who doubled twice before connecting off Ian Kennedy for his third homer of the year.

Jonathan Schoop also went deep for the Tigers.

Bryan Garcia earned his first big league win, and Joe Jimenez worked the ninth for his fourth save.

7/29/2020 10:50:48 PM (GMT -4:00)