Teacher Development Endowment aims to expand opportunities for South Bend teachers
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Education Foundation and Teachers Credit Union are working to expand opportunities for local educators.
TCU is matching all gifts of up to $75,000 made to the "Teacher Development Endowment."
The new program will provide yearly grants to South Bend Community School Corporation teachers to apply toward professional development, such as attending a conference or workshop, or pursuing an advanced degree.
The matching grant lasts through Dec. 31.
