Teacher Development Endowment aims to expand opportunities for South Bend teachers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Education Foundation and Teachers Credit Union are working to expand opportunities for local educators.

TCU is matching all gifts of up to $75,000 made to the "Teacher Development Endowment."

The new program will provide yearly grants to South Bend Community School Corporation teachers to apply toward professional development, such as attending a conference or workshop, or pursuing an advanced degree.

The matching grant lasts through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.