South Bend Orthopaedics
Since 1947, South Bend Orthopaedics has focused on providing every patient the best orthopaedic care available. A Tradition of Excellence in Orthopaedics is our mission, and is reflected in our relationship with the University of Notre Dame. South Bend Orthopaedics, with additional locations in Mishawaka, Plymouth and La Porte, Indiana has provided the orthopaedic surgeons for their athletic department since 1949.
But you don’t have to be a trained athlete to benefit from our expertise. At SBO our goal is to get you back in the game, whether that means sports, work, or just everyday life. We provide specialized care for our surgery and rehab patients, as well as those suffering from work-related or sports injuries. We are experts in joint replacement, sports medicine, trauma, hand, spine and foot/ankle care.
SBOrthoNow is an immediate orthopedic care clinic that provides same-day walk-in care for a wide range of orthopaedic injuries. SBOrthoNow is located in the South Bend Orthopaedics office at 53880 Carmichael Drive South Bend, IN 46635 (off the corner of Douglas Rd. & SR 23.)
Hours:
Mon - Thur: 11am - 7pm
Fri: 11am - 5pm
Sat: 8am-12:30pm
When to visit SBOrthoNow?
Sprains / Strains
Minor Dislocations
Fractures / Broken Bones
Sports Injuries
Torn Ligaments / Injured Tendons
Cast or Splint Issues
Painful or Swollen Joints
Workers’ Comp Injuries
Other Musculoskeletal Injury
53880 Carmichael Dr.
South Bend, IN 46635
574.247.9441
Mishawaka Office
60160 Bodnar Blvd.
Mishawaka, IN 46544
LaPorte Office
900 I Street
LaPorte, IN 46350
Plymouth Office
2349 Lake Ave.
Plymouth, IN 46563