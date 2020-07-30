Advertisement

Published: Jul. 30, 2020
Since 1947, South Bend Orthopaedics has focused on providing every patient the best orthopaedic care available. A Tradition of Excellence in Orthopaedics is our mission, and is reflected in our relationship with the University of Notre Dame. South Bend Orthopaedics, with additional locations in Mishawaka, Plymouth and La Porte, Indiana has provided the orthopaedic surgeons for their athletic department since 1949.

But you don’t have to be a trained athlete to benefit from our expertise. At SBO our goal is to get you back in the game, whether that means sports, work, or just everyday life. We provide specialized care for our surgery and rehab patients, as well as those suffering from work-related or sports injuries. We are experts in joint replacement, sports medicine, trauma, hand, spine and foot/ankle care.

SBOrthoNow is an immediate orthopedic care clinic that provides same-day walk-in care for a wide range of orthopaedic injuries. SBOrthoNow is located in the South Bend Orthopaedics office at 53880 Carmichael Drive South Bend, IN 46635 (off the corner of Douglas Rd. & SR 23.)

Hours:

Mon - Thur: 11am - 7pm

Fri: 11am - 5pm

Sat: 8am-12:30pm

When to visit SBOrthoNow?

Sprains / Strains

Minor Dislocations

Fractures / Broken Bones

Sports Injuries

Torn Ligaments / Injured Tendons

Cast or Splint Issues

Painful or Swollen Joints

Workers’ Comp Injuries

Other Musculoskeletal Injury

53880 Carmichael Dr.

South Bend, IN 46635

574.247.9441

https://www.sbortho.com

Mishawaka Office

60160 Bodnar Blvd.

Mishawaka, IN 46544

LaPorte Office

900 I Street

LaPorte, IN 46350

Plymouth Office

2349 Lake Ave.

Plymouth, IN 46563

