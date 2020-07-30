South Bend International Airport (SBN)

South Bend International Airport’s three air carriers - Allegiant, Delta and United - provide nonstop flights to ten cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York City/Newark, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, and Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg with connections world-wide. South Bend International Airport’s multi-modal terminal serves over one million air, rail and bus passengers each year. According to the 2012 Economic Impact Report from the Aviation Authority of Indiana, South Bend International Airport’s total annual economic impact on South Bend and surrounding communities was in excess of $1.7 billion.

4477 Progress Drive

South Bend, IN 46628

info@flysbn.com

(574) 282-4590

flysbn.com

twitter.com/SBNairport