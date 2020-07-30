Silver Beach named top in country by Trip Advisor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - It turns out you don’t have to travel far to go to one of the top 25 beaches in the country.

Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph is ranked 24th in Trip-Advisor's 2020 Traveler's Awards.

The list was compiled from millions of reviews, opinions and ratings, collected on the travel site just prior to the pandemic.

It’s the only beach in the Midwest to make the list.

