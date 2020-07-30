Advertisement

Roseland Rotary holds 4th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One contest is underway through July 31st.

There are two qualification days remaining: Thursday at Erskine Park and Friday at Juday Creek Golf Course.

Participants need to make a hole-in-one from 100 yards away in order to qualify for the grand prize.

The cost is $1 per shot and $20 for 25 shots.

All the money raised goes to programs at the Kroc Center.

"Whether it's helping kids have a place to go during the day, we have a kids camp going on, or whether it's our food pantry where we can help people just have their daily necessity of food," said Director of Development Paul Szrom. "There's a lot of programs that we have that people need us right now and we're there for them."

For more information on the contest, click here.

Latest News

News

A little muggy Thursday with temperatures near normal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Temperatures near normal as we head into August.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias barreling towards the Floridian coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous Tropical Storm Isaias could impact the US mainland into the first weekend of August.

Michigan

Governor Whitmer signs executive order limiting size of gatherings

Updated: 13 hours ago
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order tonight, which limits the amount of people for indoor gatherings.

Michigan

Gov Whitmer tightens virus rules up north; Detroit casinos to reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit’s three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.

Latest News

AP

Indianapolis police announce new use-of-force policies

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has adopted new use-of-force policies in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

AP

Kanye West’s NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says

Updated: 17 hours ago
Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written in the same hand.

AP

Kanye West New Jersey petition

Updated: 17 hours ago

AP

Plush toys, jewelry, dance lessons — Broadway’s side hustles

Updated: 17 hours ago
While Broadway stages remain dark, Broadway workers are finding ways to keep the lights on at home: They’re concentrating on side hustles.

AP

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as hero at Georgia Capitol

Updated: 17 hours ago
John Lewis is lying in repose at the Georgia Capitol in the Atlanta district he represented for more than three decades in Congress.

AP

Gary closes its Lake Michigan beaches due to COVID-19 surge

Updated: 17 hours ago
The city of Gary’s beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern Indiana city.