Roseland Rotary holds 4th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One contest is underway through July 31st.

There are two qualification days remaining: Thursday at Erskine Park and Friday at Juday Creek Golf Course.

Participants need to make a hole-in-one from 100 yards away in order to qualify for the grand prize.

The cost is $1 per shot and $20 for 25 shots.

All the money raised goes to programs at the Kroc Center.

"Whether it's helping kids have a place to go during the day, we have a kids camp going on, or whether it's our food pantry where we can help people just have their daily necessity of food," said Director of Development Paul Szrom. "There's a lot of programs that we have that people need us right now and we're there for them."

