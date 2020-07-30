Advertisement

River Valley Trail getting expansion

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The missing link in Michiana’s multi state hiking and biking trail system, is now under construction.

The River Valley Trail runs 17 miles from north of Niles to the east side of Mishawaka with one 1.14 mile exception.

The trail stops at the college campuses of Holy Cross and St. Mary’s although a lot of the bikers and hikers do not.

“And that trail is only a sidewalk. It’s quite narrow so if you have passing cyclists or a jogger and a biker or whatever it’s not that, you’re not that comfortable,” said trail user and Niles Township Park Board member Jill Delucia.

“There is a sidewalk, there’s a five foot concrete sidewalk that’s right behind the curb and so it’s just, it’s a little terrifying frankly to walk on it ride your bike on it.”

“And if you have more than one person trying to walk side by side is really scary,” said Paul Pfair with the 933 Corridor Improvement Association.

With the help of heavy machinery a 12-foot-wide path is being created about 20 feet away from the passing traffic.

The new 1.14 mile trail will run along SR 933 between Angela and Douglas and is being financed through a state grant of nearly $870,000 from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

The grants require a local match which in this case is coming in the form of donated land.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

This week, the River Valley Trail’s first designated public parking lot quietly opened in Niles Township.

It’s the former site of a mobile home park where the trail meets Ontario Road and it’s open now that concrete foundations and pipes were removed last week.

“People who aren’t familiar with the area, they don’t know, oh I don’t know if I can park behind such and such business or not,” said Jill Delucia of the need for designated trailhead parking. “And more and more people are going to find these trails and it’ll be a destination. I can go look at Notre Dame, I can park here, ride the trail, ride around Notre Dame, spend time at St. Mary’s, they’re right on the trail.”

Meantime plans to extend the trail another nine miles from Niles to Berrien Springs inched forward.

The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission last week hired an architectural engineer to study possible routes and right of way issues involved in taking the trail to Range Line Park.

A side trail is now starting to take shape at South Bend’s Pinhook Park. The trail will form a 3/4 of a mile loop around the the park which is surrounded on three sides by a lagoon.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan business owners struggling to keep up with reimposing restrictions

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed 161 executive orders since the pandemic, more than any other state.

News

PHM schools switch to e-learning, county creates guide for schools

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Thursday’s Parent’s Playbook has 16 News Now taking a closer look at the St. Joseph County Health Department’s matrix guide for re-opening schools.

News

When is a death calculated into coronavirus data?

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph County health officials say a death will be included in coronavirus statistics if the virus contributes to the death.

News

Silver Beach named top in country by Trip Advisor

Updated: 1 hours ago
It turns out you don’t have to travel far to go to one of the top 25 beaches in the country.

Latest News

News

Teacher Development Endowment aims to expand opportunities for South Bend teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Bend Education Foundation and Teachers Credit Union are working to expand opportunities for local educators.

AP

Indiana woman gets 30 years for death of son, 2, in hot car

Updated: 2 hours ago
A central Indiana woman whose 2-year-old son died after he climbed into a hot car and couldn’t get out has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect.

AP

Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.

AP

Special prosecutor sought in alleged attack on Black man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant requested a special prosecutor Wednesday in response to a motion filed by an attorney for one of the charged men.

AP

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Updated: 2 hours ago
Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos.

AP

‘On our way to Mars’: NASA rover will look for signs of life

Updated: 2 hours ago
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet.