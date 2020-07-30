Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos.

An Associated Press analysis of more than 200 arrests shows that even those accused of breaking the law during the nightly rallies don’t neatly fit into President Donald Trump’s depiction of protesters as “anarchists and agitators.”

The analysis of court documents, social media posts and other public records from people arrested since mid-June reveals a group whose motives are as varied as the acts leading to their arrests.

Most were local and had no criminal record in Oregon.

Many appear to be college students.