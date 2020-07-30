Advertisement

PHM to recommend virtual start to school year at next school board meeting

Published: Jul. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation will recommend to the Board of Trustees that all students participate in virtual learning from Aug. 19 through Oct. 22.

The recommendation will be made at a school board meeting on Monday.

It comes after the St. Joseph County Health Department released a matrix reopening guide for school districts in the county.

