Michigan reports 19* new coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases

There have been at least 6,191 deaths and 80,887 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,191 deaths and 80,887 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19* new coronavirus deaths and 715 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,191 deaths and 80,887 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases were reported. (* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today's new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.)

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 1,041 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases were reported.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 594 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 64 deaths and 1,326 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 9 deaths and 272 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 551 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

