Advertisement

Michigan business owners struggling to keep up with reimposing restrictions

Iron Shoe Distillery, Niles, Michigan
Iron Shoe Distillery, Niles, Michigan(wndu)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed 161 executive orders since the pandemic, more than any other state.

"In fact, the states with the most highest cases of COVID are New York and Florida and we have 1.5 times more executive orders as both of those states combined," Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber CEO Arthur Havlicek says.

In the governor's latest executive order, starting on Friday, July 31st, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people statewide, and outdoor gatherings, in most parts across Michigan will be limited to 100 people, while bars will be forced to closed to indoor service.

They’re the same restrictions that have existed in Berrien County for quite some time, and even though business will remain the same in Stage 4 for Iron Shoe Distillery owner Howard Tuthill, not knowing what restriction will come next is frustrating.

"Every day, every week, it's something new. Sometimes, to be honest, I don't even know that there is a change that has happened," Tuthill says.

They are changes that have forced Tuthill to switch up his business plan several times including shutting down his distillery back in March, to becoming a hand sanitizer facility one month later.

"It's been a roller coaster. We have had to pivot our operations and whole business plan multiple times," Tuthill says.

And amid having to adapt to state safety regulations multiple times, Havlicek explains the constant change is becoming more than business owners can handle.

“It’s exhausting when they are trying to run a business, they’re trying to figure out how to bring employees back, they’re trying to figure out how to serve customers. I would say communication and transparency would go a long way to putting some business owners’ minds at ease,” Havlicek says.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PHM schools switch to e-learning, county creates guide for schools

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Thursday’s Parent’s Playbook has 16 News Now taking a closer look at the St. Joseph County Health Department’s matrix guide for re-opening schools.

News

When is a death calculated into coronavirus data?

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
St. Joseph County health officials say a death will be included in coronavirus statistics if the virus contributes to the death.

News

River Valley Trail getting expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The missing link in Michiana’s multi state hiking and biking trail system, is now under construction.

News

Silver Beach named top in country by Trip Advisor

Updated: 1 hours ago
It turns out you don’t have to travel far to go to one of the top 25 beaches in the country.

Latest News

News

Teacher Development Endowment aims to expand opportunities for South Bend teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Bend Education Foundation and Teachers Credit Union are working to expand opportunities for local educators.

AP

Indiana woman gets 30 years for death of son, 2, in hot car

Updated: 2 hours ago
A central Indiana woman whose 2-year-old son died after he climbed into a hot car and couldn’t get out has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect.

AP

Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.

AP

Special prosecutor sought in alleged attack on Black man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant requested a special prosecutor Wednesday in response to a motion filed by an attorney for one of the charged men.

AP

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Updated: 2 hours ago
Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos.

AP

‘On our way to Mars’: NASA rover will look for signs of life

Updated: 2 hours ago
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet.