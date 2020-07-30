Advertisement

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
Martin’s Pharmacy has locations in 15 Martin’s Super Markets stores. Customer service is our priority!

A licensed pharmacist is always available to answer your questions about prescription and over-the-counter medications. 

Plus, most prescriptions are filled in 15 minutes or less allowing you the convenience of drop off service while you shop.

Or, take advantage of drive thru service available at many locations.

Earn fuel rewards on qualifying scripts and get the most for your money with many generic medications available for just $9.99 per 90 day supply.

customercare@martins-supermarkets.com

martins-supermarkets.com/departments/pharmacy

