Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
"A Tradition Of Caring"

New & Used DodgeJeep, Chrysler, RAM, Buick & GMC Dealer in Elkhart Lochmandy Motors Dealership Serving South Bend, Mishawaka & Goshen.

Lochmandy Motors is proud to be a part of the Michiana community since 1954. We began with the founding of Lochmandy Buick, by Michael Lochmandy, in 1954. A second dealership, Lochmandy Rambler, was founded in 1957. Dennis Lochmandy became the Operating Manager of Lochmandy Rambler in 1964, which he then purchased in 1967. The Dodge brand was added to the Lochmandy Rambler franchise in 1968 and GMC truck in 1978. Lochmandy Motors and Lochmandy Buick merged in 1993 in order to become one dealership which offers its customers the largest variety and selection of new and used vehicles in Michiana. Lochmandy Motors’ current site was built in 1995 and is home of one of the largest new car dealerships in Elkhart county. Lochmandy Motors has a staff of over 100 people and sell over 1500 vehicles a year. Lochmandy Motors is founded on the principle of a “Tradition of Caring”. This is the philosophy of treating the customer as you would want to be treated.

Lochmandy Motors - Here to Help You Find Your Perfect Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Buick or GMC Match, in Elkhart, Indiana

920 N. Nappanee St

Elkhart, IN 46514

http://www.lochmandymotors.com/index.htm

(866) 980-3609

Sales: (866) 980-3609

Service/Parts: (877) 375-1779

Lochmandy Savings Place

1226 W. Bristol St. Elkhart, IN 46514

888-713-4029

Lochmandy Autos

2832 Elkhart Rd. Goshen, IN 46526

888-315-4394

