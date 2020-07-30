For a truly unforgettable experience, visit the award-winning Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, Indiana’s largest Home and Garden Center, and the number one attraction according to TripAdvisor!

Immerse yourself in a variety of beautiful display gardens that will be sure to inspire you! Explore the largest selection in the country of our extremely rare and most unusual plants, trees and shrubs, grown locally right here at our Nursery.

Stop by and let your senses transport you to our “peaceful hideaway” and find yourself lost in the beauty and tranquility of our spectacular gardens!

315 County Road 17

Elkhart, IN 46516

888-779-9333

lintons.com

Climb aboard the Enchanted Gardens Express and tour our magnificent nine acre facility, all while surrounded by the sights, and sounds of fountains, wind chimes, and whimsical garden art. Explore all that we have to offer, including our free petting zoo featuring miniature animals and our exotic bird aviary. Take a stroll through our spectacular gardens and enjoy the sounds of the babbling Pine Creek that winds itself through century old trees, and stop to feed our Japanese Koi in our beautiful pond.

Plants are just a few of the things that we are passionate about here at Linton’s Enchanted Gardens. Discover why we were voted the best place to buy a gift, the best florist and interior decor, as well as the best landscape design and installation by the locals.

Inside our Shoppe we feature an eclectic selection of unique gifts, along with everything imaginable to beautify the inside of your home. From hand crafted jewelry, women’s fashion and accessories, as well as the area’s largest selection of Vera Bradley. Each item is lovingly selected to be a part of our collection with nature and family as our inspiration!

During your visit we invite you to dine in The Garden Cafe, in either the beautiful Veranda outdoors overlooking our gardens, or inside where you will enjoy the relaxing sounds of our indoor pond and waterfall. Our Culinary Chef features fresh and healthy meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which will be sure to please your taste buds! Our “Chef’s Special of the Day” is always a favorite, as well as the numerous decadent desserts and hand-crafted hot and cold drinks.

Our wish is that all of your senses will be delighted, and that you will be inspired to bring a bit of Linton’s Enchanted Gardens into your life!