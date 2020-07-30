Indiana woman gets 30 years for death of son, 2, in hot car

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman whose 2-year-old son died after he climbed into a hot car and couldn’t get out has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect.

The Star Press reports a Delaware County judge sentenced 30-year-old Britni Nicole Wihebrink on Wednesday to the longest prison term she had faced under her plea agreement.

The Daleville woman pleaded guilty in June to neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the Jaxon Stults’ September 2018 death.

Authorities say Wihebrink was intoxicated when her son climbed into her car and later died from the high temperatures inside.