Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 970 new cases

At least 2,746 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 65,253 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 970 new cases on Thursday.

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,967 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,467 cases and 75 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 787 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 788 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 722 cases and 21 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 535 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 154 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 130 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 70 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

