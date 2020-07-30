Advertisement

Governor Whitmer signs executive order limiting size of gatherings

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order tonight, which limits the amount of people for indoor gatherings.

Under Executive Order 2020-160, beginning Friday, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Meanwhile, outdoor gatherings can have no more than 100 people, except for counties in the Traverse City region and Upper Peninsula.

Every bar throughout the state will be closed for indoor services if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales and alcoholic beverages.

