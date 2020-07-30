Advertisement

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

Welcome to the Goodwill Stores run by Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.We pride ourselves on having clean, friendly, and modern stores. Our stores are conveniently located throughout Northern Indiana.

Our Mission: Provide jobs, training, and placement services for people with barriers to employment.Helping people is more than just a slogan, it's what we do every day!

Good For You | Good For Business | Good For Community

PO Box 3846 1805 W Western Ave

South Bend, IN 46619

goodwill-ni.org

(574) 472-7300

South Bend International Airport (SBN)

South Bend International Airport’s three air carriers - Allegiant, Delta and United - provide nonstop flights to ten cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York City/Newark, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, and Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg with connections world-wide.

Lochmandy Motors

New & Used Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Buick & GMC Dealer in Elkhart Lochmandy Motors Dealership Serving South Bend, Mishawaka & Goshen.

Once Upon a Child

Once Upon a Child provides a fun and convenient way to buy and sell gently used kids’ stuff focusing on quality, safety and value.

Clothes Mentor

Welcome to Clothes Mentor, the home of brand name clothing, apparel, accessories, shoes and more, for less!

American Senior Communities

Caring people make the difference at American Senior Communities.

Martin’s Pharmacy

A licensed pharmacist is always available to answer your questions about prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Quality Window & Door

Quality Window & Door Inc. offers professional home improvement products to South Bend, Granger, Mishawaka, Goshen, Elkhart, Nappanee, Wakarusa, Mishawaka, Northern Indiana, and all over Michiana.

Terry’s Carpet Cleaning

Terry's Carpet Cleaning Inc. has been a family owned business since 1990.

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens

For a truly unforgettable experience, visit the award-winning Linton's Enchanted Gardens, Indiana's largest Home and Garden Center, and the number one attraction according to TripAdvisor!

Downtown South Bend

DTSB is your source for all things downtown!