Friends of fatal car crash victim carry on the mother of two’s memory

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) -A 29-year-old mother of two tragically lost her life last July 24th, in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6.

16 News Now spoke to some of the victims' closest friends who tell us what she meant to those who loved her.

Her friends remember how their relationship with Taren Abair grew stronger, as their families grew bigger.

Charly Koopman and Abair met almost a decade ago through their husbands.

Koopman said it was like losing one of her own when she heard about her best friends passing.

"My initial reaction was shock. I didn't want to know and I didn't believe it. I still don't believe it but here we are," said close friend Charly Koopman.

Friday, July 24th, emergency crews arrived at the scene where Abair lost her life.

Abair's car collided head-on with a pickup truck just west of Walkerton on U.S. Highway 6.

"Utter disbelief. It's one of those things where you can't even fathom what you just heard. Not something you expect when you're getting a regular phone call from your husband," said close friend Dani Erickson.

Erickson and Abair also met through their husbands.

Both she and Koopman became even closer with Abair when they had kids.

"We just blossomed with our friendships through our husbands and with our kids and she was my concert buddy--my everything. She was my other half," Koopman said.

"Taren and I got to be stay-at-home moms at the same time and we got to do playdates together and things like that. I still get to be a stay at home mom and I will be there anytime Zach needs help with the kids or needs help with the babysitter," Erickson said.

Koopman also said it's important for her to be there for Abair's two and five-year-old daughters Hudsyn and Kora.

"Taren is my best friend so I've been around the girls their entire lives, and my kids are best friends with them. So just trying to remember her and let the girls remember their mommy and never let them forget her," Koopman said.

Abair’s friends say they are moving forward to help be there for Hudsyn and Kora whenever they’re needed.

