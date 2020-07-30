Advertisement

Friends of fatal car crash victim carry on the mother of two’s memory

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) -A 29-year-old mother of two tragically lost her life last July 24th, in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6.

16 News Now spoke to some of the victims' closest friends who tell us what she meant to those who loved her.

Her friends remember how their relationship with Taren Abair grew stronger, as their families grew bigger.

Charly Koopman and Abair met almost a decade ago through their husbands.

Koopman said it was like losing one of her own when she heard about her best friends passing.

"My initial reaction was shock. I didn't want to know and I didn't believe it. I still don't believe it but here we are," said close friend Charly Koopman.

Friday, July 24th, emergency crews arrived at the scene where Abair lost her life.

Abair's car collided head-on with a pickup truck just west of Walkerton on U.S. Highway 6.

"Utter disbelief. It's one of those things where you can't even fathom what you just heard. Not something you expect when you're getting a regular phone call from your husband," said close friend Dani Erickson.

Erickson and Abair also met through their husbands.

Both she and Koopman became even closer with Abair when they had kids.

"We just blossomed with our friendships through our husbands and with our kids and she was my concert buddy--my everything. She was my other half," Koopman said.

"Taren and I got to be stay-at-home moms at the same time and we got to do playdates together and things like that. I still get to be a stay at home mom and I will be there anytime Zach needs help with the kids or needs help with the babysitter," Erickson said.

Koopman also said it's important for her to be there for Abair's two and five-year-old daughters Hudsyn and Kora.

"Taren is my best friend so I've been around the girls their entire lives, and my kids are best friends with them. So just trying to remember her and let the girls remember their mommy and never let them forget her," Koopman said.

Abair’s friends say they are moving forward to help be there for Hudsyn and Kora whenever they’re needed.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

A close look at Joe Kernan from Terry McFadden

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Terry Mcfadden and Jack Springgate
Terry knew Joe long before he was mayor, Lt. Governor, and Governor. When Terry was fifteen, Joe and Maggie Kernan bought the home across the alley from his family's home in Harter Heights neighborhood on South Bend's Northeast side.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings look out for one another

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Siblings are sometimes separated in foster care, but whenever possible, they stay together.

St. Joseph County Health Department guidance on schools

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT

Family

SBPD officer helps 12-year-old with lemonade stand, makes generous donation

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A South Bend police officer donates his time and money to help two young boys run a lemonade stand. 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra explains why the sweet gesture is larger than lemonade.

Latest News

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Now more than ever, many Michiana families can’t afford basic school supplies, but you can help by supporting 16 Pack-A-Backpack.