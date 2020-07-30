Elkhart Public Library reopening to public Monday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Public Library will reopen to the public starting Monday.

The library will have limited hours during the first phase of reopening.

Visitors are asked to keep their visits to 20 minutes or less.

The hours are:

Monday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday - 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to noon

Visitors must wear masks and social distance.

Conference rooms and seating areas will not be available.

Curbside service will continue for those who do not want to wear a mask inside. Those hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

