Advertisement

Elkhart Public Library reopening to public Monday

(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Public Library will reopen to the public starting Monday.

The library will have limited hours during the first phase of reopening.

Visitors are asked to keep their visits to 20 minutes or less.

The hours are:

  • Monday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday - 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday - 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday - 10 a.m. to noon

Visitors must wear masks and social distance.

Conference rooms and seating areas will not be available.

Curbside service will continue for those who do not want to wear a mask inside. Those hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Beach named top in country by Trip Advisor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It turns out you don’t have to travel far to go to one of the top 25 beaches in the country.

News

Teacher Development Endowment aims to expand opportunities for South Bend teachers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The South Bend Education Foundation and Teachers Credit Union are working to expand opportunities for local educators.

AP

Indiana woman gets 30 years for death of son, 2, in hot car

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A central Indiana woman whose 2-year-old son died after he climbed into a hot car and couldn’t get out has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect.

AP

Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

Updated: 48 minutes ago
It's the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.

AP

Special prosecutor sought in alleged attack on Black man

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant requested a special prosecutor Wednesday in response to a motion filed by an attorney for one of the charged men.

Latest News

AP

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Those arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, are self-described parents, Black Lives Matter activists and people taking advantage of the nightly chaos.

AP

‘On our way to Mars’: NASA rover will look for signs of life

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet.

News

Elkhart County Regional SWAT team called to residence

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Elkhart County SWAT team was called in response to a shooting.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 19* new coronavirus deaths, 715 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 6,191 deaths and 80,887 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Indiana woman gets 30 years for death of son, 2, in hot car

Updated: 3 hours ago
A central Indiana woman whose 2-year-old son died after he climbed into a hot car and couldn’t get out has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect.