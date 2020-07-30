Elkhart County Regional SWAT team called to residence

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County SWAT team was called in response to a shooting.

It happened this afternoon just after 1 p.m. in the 5200 block of Ridgeway Lane.

Officers responded to a call of a man suffering an injury due to a gunshot.

The suspect was determined to be inside the residence and refused to exit.

Officials secured the perimeter and the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team arrived.

The suspect, a woman, exited the residence just before 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

