Advertisement

Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend
Downtown South Bend(Downtown South Bend)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DTSB is your source for all things downtown!

Events, news, promotions, business information, dining, arts, entertainment, and more!

Incorporated in January 2002, Downtown South Bend, Inc. (DTSB) is a not-for-profit 501C(6) organization dedicated to the continued growth and prosperity of Downtown South Bend in partnership with the City of South Bend.

We offer marketing & events, business recruitment initiatives, support to the existing downtown community, & many street level solutions to keep downtown clean, safe, beautiful & hospitable!

217 S. Michigan St.

South Bend, IN 46601

(574) 968-7293

downtownsouthbend.com

Latest News

Page

Center for Hospice Care

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Center for Hospice Care is a community based, not-for-profit organization, improving the quality of living through hospice, home health, grief counseling, and community education.

Page

525 Foundation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Our goal is to prevent another family from having to endure the pain of such a tragedy through outreach, education and support.

Page

South Bend Orthopaedics

Updated: 18 minutes ago
SBOrthoNow is an immediate orthopedic care clinic that provides same-day walk-in care for a wide range of orthopaedic injuries.

Page

App Support

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
App Support

Latest News

16 Pack-A-Backpack

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Now more than ever, many Michiana families can’t afford basic school supplies, but you can help by supporting 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Page

WNDU Careers - This Is Home

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT
WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana, and we live that brand every day.

Page

Dining To Go

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
Dining To Go

Page

Contact Us

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Contact Us

Business

Tax deadline July 15, IRS not extending

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
The 2019 tax filing and payment deadline is coming up on July 15.

Page

A Healthy You

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
A Healthy You