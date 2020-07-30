DTSB is your source for all things downtown!

Events, news, promotions, business information, dining, arts, entertainment, and more!

Incorporated in January 2002, Downtown South Bend, Inc. (DTSB) is a not-for-profit 501C(6) organization dedicated to the continued growth and prosperity of Downtown South Bend in partnership with the City of South Bend.

We offer marketing & events, business recruitment initiatives, support to the existing downtown community, & many street level solutions to keep downtown clean, safe, beautiful & hospitable!

217 S. Michigan St.

South Bend, IN 46601

(574) 968-7293

downtownsouthbend.com