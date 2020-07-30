OVERVIEW

Center for Hospice Care is a community based, not-for-profit organization, improving the quality of living through hospice, home health, grief counseling, and community education.

Center for Hospice Care serves northern Indiana and has offices in South Bend, Elkhart, Plymouth and La Porte.

PEDIATRIC HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE

Pediatric hospice and palliative care seeks to improve quality of life for infants, children, adolescents and young adults and reduce various forms of distress for patients and their families who face a serious life-threatening illness.

Coverage for services may be available under Medicaid, or private insurance. If these insurance options do not apply, a self-pay program is available and is administered on a sliding fee scale. No one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.

PERINATAL PALLIATIVE CARE

Perinatal palliative care is compassionate support for parents and families who find out during pregnancy that their baby has a potentially life-limiting condition. Care focuses around the needs of the family in a holistic nature. This support is provided from the time of diagnosis throughout the baby’s life. Perinatal palliative care helps parents embrace whatever time they have with their child and make it meaningful, memorable and family-focused.

HOSPICE CARE

Patients are usually referred to Hospice by their physicians. However, referrals also can be made by family members, friends, clergy, hospital social workers, discharge planners or others. Patients and families are encouraged to call Center for Hospice Care directly – whether or not they have a physician referral – to seek advice and information at any time during their illness.

If it is believed that hospice care would be beneficial, the Center for Hospice Care admissions team will work closely with all the appropriate people to help facilitate a referral and admission to our program. Meetings to discuss each patient’s unique needs can be arranged at a time and place that is convenient for family.

PALLIATIVE CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH LIFE-THREATENING ILLNESSES IN INDIANA

If a patient has made the choice to pursue aggressive or life-extending treatment for a progressive or incurable illness, and desires pain management or symptom control at home, our palliative care services in Indiana may be a suitable choice.

GRIEF AND BEREAVEMENT PROGRAMS IN INDIANA

Center for Hospice Care offers a variety of bereavement programs to educate and support people experiencing grief following the loss of someone through death. Bereavement programs are available at no charge to anyone in the agency’s service area. No prior relationship with Center for Hospice Care is needed to access our grief and bereavement services.

