Caring People Make the Difference

Caring people make the difference at American Senior Communities. You can feel it the minute you walk into our communities and meet our staff. They are experts at senior healthcare who are not just doing a job, but following a calling. They are here to help you and your family find answers, solutions and peace of mind. In fact, they become an extension of your family. We proudly offer the following services:

Moving Forward Rehabilitation

Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care

Skilled Nursing Care

Long Term Care

Hospice

Respite

info@americansrcommunities.com

888-788-2502

ascseniorcare.com

Cardinal Nursing & Rehabilitation

1121 East LaSalle Ave., South Bend, IN 46617

574-287-6501

ascseniorcare.com/location/cardinal-nursing-rehabilitation/

Riverside Village

1400 West Franklin, Elkhart, IN 46516

574-522-2020

ascseniorcare.com/location/riverside-village/

East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

1900 Jeanwood Drive, Elkhart, IN 46514

574-264-1133

ascseniorcare.com/location/east-lake-nursing-rehabilitation/

West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation

4600 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN 46619

574-282-1294

ascseniorcare.com/location/west-bend-nursing-rehabilitation/

Trailpoint Village

1950 Ridgedale Road, South Bend, IN 46614

574-291-6722

ascseniorcare.com/location/trailpoint-village/

Creekside Village

1420 E. Douglas Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-307-7200

ascseniorcare.com/location/creekside-village/

Elkhart Meadows

2600 Morehouse Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517

574-295-8800

ascseniorcare.com/location/elkhart-rehabilitation-center/