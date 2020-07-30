Advertisement

American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities
American Senior Communities(American Senior Communities)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caring People Make the Difference

Caring people make the difference at American Senior Communities. You can feel it the minute you walk into our communities and meet our staff. They are experts at senior healthcare who are not just doing a job, but following a calling. They are here to help you and your family find answers, solutions and peace of mind. In fact, they become an extension of your family.  We proudly offer the following services:

  • Moving Forward Rehabilitation
  • Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care
  • Skilled Nursing Care
  • Long Term Care
  • Hospice
  • Respite

info@americansrcommunities.com

888-788-2502

ascseniorcare.com

Cardinal Nursing & Rehabilitation

1121 East LaSalle Ave., South Bend, IN 46617

574-287-6501

ascseniorcare.com/location/cardinal-nursing-rehabilitation/

Riverside Village

1400 West Franklin, Elkhart, IN 46516

574-522-2020

ascseniorcare.com/location/riverside-village/

East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

1900 Jeanwood Drive, Elkhart, IN 46514

574-264-1133

ascseniorcare.com/location/east-lake-nursing-rehabilitation/

West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation

4600 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN 46619

574-282-1294

ascseniorcare.com/location/west-bend-nursing-rehabilitation/

Trailpoint Village

1950 Ridgedale Road, South Bend, IN 46614

574-291-6722

ascseniorcare.com/location/trailpoint-village/

Creekside Village

1420 E. Douglas Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-307-7200

ascseniorcare.com/location/creekside-village/

Elkhart Meadows

2600 Morehouse Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517

574-295-8800

ascseniorcare.com/location/elkhart-rehabilitation-center/

Latest News

Page

South Bend International Airport (SBN)

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Bend International Airport’s three air carriers - Allegiant, Delta and United - provide nonstop flights to ten cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York City/Newark, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, and Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg with connections world-wide.

Page

Lochmandy Motors

Updated: 1 hour ago
New & Used Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Buick & GMC Dealer in Elkhart Lochmandy Motors Dealership Serving South Bend, Mishawaka & Goshen.

Page

Once Upon a Child

Updated: 1 hour ago
Once Upon a Child provides a fun and convenient way to buy and sell gently used kids’ stuff focusing on quality, safety and value.

Page

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Welcome to the Goodwill Stores run by Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

Page

Clothes Mentor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Welcome to Clothes Mentor, the home of brand name clothing, apparel, accessories, shoes and more, for less!

Latest News

Page

Martin’s Pharmacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
A licensed pharmacist is always available to answer your questions about prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Page

Quality Window & Door

Updated: 1 hour ago
Quality Window & Door Inc. offers professional home improvement products to South Bend, Granger, Mishawaka, Goshen, Elkhart, Nappanee, Wakarusa, Mishawaka, Northern Indiana, and all over Michiana.

Page

Terry’s Carpet Cleaning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Terry's Carpet Cleaning Inc. has been a family owned business since 1990.

Page

Linton’s Enchanted Gardens

Updated: 1 hours ago
For a truly unforgettable experience, visit the award-winning Linton's Enchanted Gardens, Indiana's largest Home and Garden Center, and the number one attraction according to TripAdvisor!

Page

Downtown South Bend

Updated: 1 hours ago
DTSB is your source for all things downtown!