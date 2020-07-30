A little muggy Thursday with temperatures near normal

TODAY:

No rain likely as a band of showers travels mainly south of Michiana. Highs reach the low 80s. Just a bit muggy. Partly cloudy skies. HIGH wave activity on Lake Michigan. There is a High Swimming Danger in effect and swimmers should stay out of the water as waves reach 3 to 5 feet.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Excellent weather to leave the windows open. Lows in the low 60s. A comfortable start to your Friday.

TOMORROW:

Beautiful weather for the end of this week. Highs in the low 80s with relatively low levels of humidity. Lots of sunshine. Dry weather into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.