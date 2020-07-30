Advertisement

A little muggy Thursday with temperatures near normal

Rain-free conditions into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

No rain likely as a band of showers travels mainly south of Michiana. Highs reach the low 80s. Just a bit muggy. Partly cloudy skies. HIGH wave activity on Lake Michigan. There is a High Swimming Danger in effect and swimmers should stay out of the water as waves reach 3 to 5 feet.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Excellent weather to leave the windows open. Lows in the low 60s. A comfortable start to your Friday.

TOMORROW:

Beautiful weather for the end of this week. Highs in the low 80s with relatively low levels of humidity. Lots of sunshine. Dry weather into the weekend.

