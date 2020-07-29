Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings look out for one another

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Siblings are sometimes separated in foster care, but whenever possible, they stay together.

Like most sibling rivalries, 13-year-old Sy’Annha and 11-year-old Sy’Tree have the perfect, imperfect relationship. They need a caring and loving adoptive parents to end their journey in foster care.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma met with the siblings for an interview.

“So, are we doing a job interview or just an interview?” asked Sy’Tree.

Energetic and quick witted, the two found it easy to describe each other.

“He can be annoying sometimes. He’s athletic. And he loves to fish,” said Sy’Annha. “He also loves to play basketball.”

“She’s annoying,” said Sy’Tree. “She loves doing art and go swimming.”

The siblings have been stuck together in foster care for a long time and they need an adoptive home.

While they have fun playing with each other, they would like a family dog or other animals to play with too.

“I like German Shepherds,” said Sy’Tree.

“I like pits (Pitbulls) for some reason,” said Sy’Annha. “I like rabbits and rabbits like me. And I want a pet monkey.”

They’re proud of their accomplishments.

“She can do a front flip on a trampoline,” said Sy’Tree.

“I can do a front flip and he can do a back flip on the trampoline,” said Sy’Annha.

“I want a trampoline too,” said Sy’Tree.

They agree on a quite a few things. Their favorite colors are red, black and blue.

“I love when I eat blue candy it makes my mouth blue,” said Sy’Annha.

As for future jobs, these kids want to serve others. Sy’Tree wants to be a compassionate town mayor.

“Treat others how you want to be treated,” said Sy’Tree.

Sy’annha has even higher aspirations. She wants to be President of the United States of America.

“I want to be a teacher first and then I want to be President of the United States of America,” said Sy’Annha.

These two admit, they are stronger, together.

“When we don’t fight together, we make a pretty good team,” said Sy’Annha.

If you want to learn more about this dynamic duo, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Joseph County Health Department guidance on schools

Updated: 2 hours ago

Family

SBPD officer helps 12-year-old with lemonade stand, makes generous donation

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A South Bend police officer donates his time and money to help two young boys run a lemonade stand. 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra explains why the sweet gesture is larger than lemonade.

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Now more than ever, many Michiana families can’t afford basic school supplies, but you can help by supporting 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.