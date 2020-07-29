Wednesday’s Child: Siblings look out for one another

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Siblings are sometimes separated in foster care, but whenever possible, they stay together.

Like most sibling rivalries, 13-year-old Sy’Annha and 11-year-old Sy’Tree have the perfect, imperfect relationship. They need a caring and loving adoptive parents to end their journey in foster care.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma met with the siblings for an interview.

“So, are we doing a job interview or just an interview?” asked Sy’Tree.

Energetic and quick witted, the two found it easy to describe each other.

“He can be annoying sometimes. He’s athletic. And he loves to fish,” said Sy’Annha. “He also loves to play basketball.”

“She’s annoying,” said Sy’Tree. “She loves doing art and go swimming.”

The siblings have been stuck together in foster care for a long time and they need an adoptive home.

While they have fun playing with each other, they would like a family dog or other animals to play with too.

“I like German Shepherds,” said Sy’Tree.

“I like pits (Pitbulls) for some reason,” said Sy’Annha. “I like rabbits and rabbits like me. And I want a pet monkey.”

They’re proud of their accomplishments.

“She can do a front flip on a trampoline,” said Sy’Tree.

“I can do a front flip and he can do a back flip on the trampoline,” said Sy’Annha.

“I want a trampoline too,” said Sy’Tree.

They agree on a quite a few things. Their favorite colors are red, black and blue.

“I love when I eat blue candy it makes my mouth blue,” said Sy’Annha.

As for future jobs, these kids want to serve others. Sy’Tree wants to be a compassionate town mayor.

“Treat others how you want to be treated,” said Sy’Tree.

Sy’annha has even higher aspirations. She wants to be President of the United States of America.

“I want to be a teacher first and then I want to be President of the United States of America,” said Sy’Annha.

These two admit, they are stronger, together.

“When we don’t fight together, we make a pretty good team,” said Sy’Annha.

If you want to learn more about this dynamic duo, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

