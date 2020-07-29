Advertisement

Virtual town hall held to discuss resources for rent and utilities

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

South Bend Common Council’s Residential Neighborhoods Committee hosted a virtual town hall to discuss resources for residents who may need help with rent and utilities.

City leaders said they have been coordinating with providers to gather information on legal and rental assistance for those in our community at risk of eviction due to COVID-19.

“As the eviction moratorium lifts, if we find that the additional six hundred dollars in employment benefit insurance is not renewed, than we are likely, as well as every other city around the nation, to see a significant in the homeless...” said South Bend Common Councilwoman Lori Hamann.

Common council members heard from local nonprofits, the South Bend Tenant Association, the City’s Department of Community Investment, and others.

“If folks are having trouble making rent of utility payments there’s a number of programs that are going to be discussed tonight to help you through these difficult times,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

On the city’s website, you will find a list of organizations and resources; just be sure to read the criteria to see if you qualify.

“The togetherness that we have, and that we are all in this together, and we do have to help one another, that’s the most important component I think of this whole meeting,” said South Bend Common Councilwoman Shelia Niezgodski.

In terms of your legal rights, University of Notre Dame Law Professor Judith Fox said you cannot be evicted without a court hearing.

