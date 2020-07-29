UPDATE: Victim identified in crash on US 6

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An update on a story we’ve been following.

Authorities identify the victim from Friday's deadly multi-vehicle wreck on US 6.

At 11:50 a.m., deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office were sent to the 8200 East block of US Highway 6 for a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV.

The driver of the Toyota Rav-4, 29-year-old Taren Abair, was found dead at the scene.

A two-year-old in a child restraint seat was found in the car as well, but only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, 60-year-old John Niego, was flown to a hospital for injuries he received from the crash.

Authorities say a semi and the Toyota were heading west on US 6 when the Dodge pickup, heading east, sideswiped the semi and crashed head-on into the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

