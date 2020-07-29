Advertisement

Update: Two brothers recovering after electric shock accident in Cass County

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on a story we’ve been following.

Two brothers that were taken to a hospital after accidentally getting shocked are reportedly okay.

Austin and Lane Francis were moving a sailboat Saturday afternoon in Cass County when the mast struck a power line.

Both men were taken to South Bend Memorial for treatment.

Their mom tweeted out this evening that they were both taken off their ventilators.

Stick with us as we continue to follow this story.

