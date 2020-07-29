Two arrested after Cass County drug team finds meth in car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested two people Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The traffic stop happened near the 22000 block of North Shore Drive.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other vehicle violations.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Both names are being withheld.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.