Two arrested after Cass County drug team finds meth in car
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested two people Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The traffic stop happened near the 22000 block of North Shore Drive.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other vehicle violations.
A 24-year-old woman was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Both names are being withheld.
The investigation is still ongoing.
